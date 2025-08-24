iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $142.00 and last traded at $142.40, with a volume of 5509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 4.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.90. The stock has a market cap of $913.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

