Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) CFO Trevor Thatcher Sells 2,512 Shares

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) CFO Trevor Thatcher sold 2,512 shares of Palladyne AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $18,639.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,480.70. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Palladyne AI Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ PDYN opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $321.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.76. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palladyne AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Palladyne AI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palladyne AI by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 375,440 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Palladyne AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Palladyne AI in the second quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Palladyne AI in the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palladyne AI by 507.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 96,402 shares during the period. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

