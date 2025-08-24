David Bistricer Purchases 8,174 Shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Stock

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) CEO David Bistricer purchased 8,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $32,777.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,777.74. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Clipper Realty Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of CLPR opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. Clipper Realty Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clipper Realty

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth $6,776,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 757.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 80,211 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

