David Bistricer Purchases 8,174 Shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Stock

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPRGet Free Report) CEO David Bistricer purchased 8,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $32,777.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,777.74. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CLPR opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. Clipper Realty Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth $6,776,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 757.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 80,211 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

