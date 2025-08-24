Insider Buying: Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Director Acquires 17,232 Shares of Stock

Quest Resource Holding Corporation. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Friedberg acquired 17,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $27,571.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,842,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,764.80. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

QRHC stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. Quest Resource Holding Corporation. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Quest Resource had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 9.34%.The business had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.56 million. Research analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Corporation. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the first quarter worth $43,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Resource in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRHC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Quest Resource to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Northland Capmk lowered Quest Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Quest Resource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Resource has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.25.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

