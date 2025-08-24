Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $40,250.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,000. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 16th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $42,412.00.
Pinterest Price Performance
NYSE PINS opened at $35.5650 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest
Institutional Trading of Pinterest
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- For True Diversification: 3 Stocks You Can Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.