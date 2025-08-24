Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $37,959.66 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Burnett sold 2,438 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $37,959.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 104,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,907.27. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Patrick Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Patrick Burnett sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $28,280.00.

On Friday, August 8th, Patrick Burnett sold 3,847 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $53,973.41.

On Monday, August 4th, Patrick Burnett sold 2,622 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $37,573.26.

On Monday, July 14th, Patrick Burnett sold 5,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $86,652.50.

On Thursday, July 10th, Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $346,150.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

ARQT opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.84. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 35.40%.The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

ARQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $84,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Allostery Investments LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $117,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

