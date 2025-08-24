Saqib Baig Sells 21,736 Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CAO Saqib Baig sold 21,736 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $165,628.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 155,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,264.08. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Saqib Baig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Saqib Baig sold 32,672 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $272,811.20.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of PTON stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $606.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 64.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 40.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

