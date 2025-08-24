AlphaQuest LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in FB Financial Corporation $FBK

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 286.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBK. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,482,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FB Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

FB Financial Price Performance

FBK stock opened at $53.3890 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29. FB Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). FB Financial had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.38%.

FB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.