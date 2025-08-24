The Campbell’s Company $CPB Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 150.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Campbell’s by 923.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Campbell’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.44.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Campbell’s Company has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.08.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.950-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.