Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,441,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 185,187 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,937,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,800,000 after purchasing an additional 716,954 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,764,000 after purchasing an additional 137,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Align Technology by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,659,000 after buying an additional 86,493 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,597,000 after buying an additional 190,711 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $149.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $262.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.36 and a 200 day moving average of $176.74.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 7,576 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,318,418.05. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

