Allstate Corp Has $1.31 Million Stake in Loews Corporation $L

Allstate Corp increased its position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Loews by 589.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Loews during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 2,074.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE:L opened at $96.2590 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.69. Loews Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.16 and a 1 year high of $97.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.54.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

