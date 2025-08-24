Haverford Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Haverford Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 678.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $94.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

