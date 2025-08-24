Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $64.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Shares of TRNO opened at $57.7740 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

In related news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $539,600.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 412,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,913.40. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Terreno Realty by 359.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 390,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 305,806 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 352,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,855 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 261,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 438.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

