Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 375.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $249.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 7,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.49 per share, with a total value of $996,168.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. This represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of ALGN opened at $149.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $262.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.74.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Align Technology had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

