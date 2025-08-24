VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,685 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $31,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 34,326.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,980,000 after buying an additional 695,102 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 692,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,319,000 after buying an additional 504,748 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in VeriSign by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,271,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,746,661,000 after purchasing an additional 455,844 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in VeriSign by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,097,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,062,000 after purchasing an additional 403,760 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $86,014,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $269.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.50. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.62 and a twelve month high of $310.60.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

VeriSign declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VeriSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.50.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.82, for a total value of $1,424,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,035,201.04. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,706 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,964. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

