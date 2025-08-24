Matthew Tirman Sells 29,073 Shares of Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Stock

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) President Matthew Tirman sold 29,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $100,301.85. Following the sale, the president owned 99,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,108.90. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Satellogic Price Performance
Shares of SATL opened at $3.51 on Friday. Satellogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.
Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Satellogic
Satellogic Company Profile
Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.
