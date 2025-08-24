Matthew Tirman Sells 29,073 Shares of Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Stock

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) President Matthew Tirman sold 29,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $100,301.85. Following the sale, the president owned 99,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,108.90. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SATL opened at $3.51 on Friday. Satellogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Satellogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satellogic during the second quarter worth $380,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Satellogic during the second quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Satellogic by 1,671.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 825,121 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Satellogic during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

