Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Director Dennis Matheis Purchases 100,000 Shares

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) Director Dennis Matheis purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 665,443 shares in the company, valued at $678,751.86. The trade was a 17.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.10 on Friday. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $119.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LUCD. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lucid Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 420.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,194 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $629,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.