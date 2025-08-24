Insider Selling: BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Sells 8,384 Shares of Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $86,774.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,705,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,353,756.95. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 51,242 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $531,891.96.

On Friday, August 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,585 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $195,514.20.

On Thursday, August 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 45,262 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $478,419.34.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 51,268 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $542,928.12.

On Monday, August 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,777 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $230,618.43.

On Friday, August 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,450 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $290,421.00.

On Thursday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,550 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $769,755.50.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 67,985 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $719,961.15.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 32,498 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $343,178.88.

On Monday, August 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,440 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $321,446.40.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BFZ stock opened at $10.3550 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $110,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

