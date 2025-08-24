Angus Murnaghan Buys 250,000 Shares of Hancock & Gore (ASX:HNG) Stock

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Free Report) insider Angus Murnaghan acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of A$67,500.00.
Hancock & Gore Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 24.95, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $132.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.57.
Hancock & Gore Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 339.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Hancock & Gore’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
Hancock & Gore Company Profile
Hancock & Gore Ltd, an investment company, together with its subsidiaries, invests in small and medium size businesses. The company invests in diversified asset categories, including listed and unlisted equities: and private equity investments. It also provides support to investees, including directorship capabilities, facilitation of management services, and secondment of personnel.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hancock & Gore
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Zillow Group Approaching Key Technical Levels: Is It Time to Buy?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- For True Diversification: 3 Stocks You Can Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock & Gore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock & Gore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.