Angus Murnaghan Buys 250,000 Shares of Hancock & Gore (ASX:HNG) Stock

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Free Report) insider Angus Murnaghan acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of A$67,500.00.

Hancock & Gore Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 24.95, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $132.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Hancock & Gore Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 339.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Hancock & Gore’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hancock & Gore Company Profile

Hancock & Gore Ltd, an investment company, together with its subsidiaries, invests in small and medium size businesses. The company invests in diversified asset categories, including listed and unlisted equities: and private equity investments. It also provides support to investees, including directorship capabilities, facilitation of management services, and secondment of personnel.

