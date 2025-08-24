Insider Buying: DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Acquires 18,016 Shares of Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 18,016 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,088.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,837,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,105,573.50. This represents a 0.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 100 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $550.00.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 968 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,324.00.

On Tuesday, August 5th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 245 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347.50.

On Monday, August 4th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 4,687 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,778.50.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 4,843 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,636.50.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 11,842 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,131.00.

On Friday, June 27th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 47,882 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $263,351.00.

On Thursday, June 26th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 5,198 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,589.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 7,689 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,289.50.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 900 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,950.00.

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.25. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. DLH had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DLH during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

