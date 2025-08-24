Raphael Lamm Purchases 23,611 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Raphael Lamm bought 23,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.15 per share, with a total value of A$74,421.87.

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Raphael Lamm bought 31,638 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.12 per share, with a total value of A$98,552.37.

On Thursday, July 17th, Raphael Lamm acquired 4,722 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.98 per share, with a total value of A$14,047.95.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Raphael Lamm acquired 4,722 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.96 per share, with a total value of A$13,953.51.

On Monday, July 14th, Raphael Lamm bought 9,444 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.94 per share, for a total transaction of A$27,755.92.

On Friday, July 11th, Raphael Lamm bought 9,444 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of A$27,812.58.

On Thursday, July 10th, Raphael Lamm bought 15,110 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.93 per share, for a total transaction of A$44,257.19.

On Monday, June 30th, Raphael Lamm bought 22,957 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of A$66,253.90.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Raphael Lamm purchased 9,183 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.89 per share, for a total transaction of A$26,520.50.

On Friday, June 27th, Raphael Lamm purchased 4,591 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.93 per share, for a total transaction of A$13,442.45.

On Thursday, June 26th, Raphael Lamm purchased 9,183 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.91 per share, for a total transaction of A$26,685.80.

L1 Long Short Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

