Insider Selling: CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) CFO Sells $80,631.00 in Stock

CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $80,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 207,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,536.71. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CryoPort Price Performance

Shares of CYRX opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 16.24. CryoPort, Inc. has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $9.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). CryoPort had a net margin of 37.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.74 million. CryoPort has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised CryoPort from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CryoPort from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CryoPort from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CryoPort

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,927,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,332,000 after acquiring an additional 609,021 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the second quarter worth $4,084,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,139,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,208,000 after acquiring an additional 409,353 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 742,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 323,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CryoPort by 106.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 247,288 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

