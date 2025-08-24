Oluwagbemileke Yusuf Agiri Sells 57,651 Shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) CFO Oluwagbemileke Yusuf Agiri sold 57,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $93,971.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,871.05. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oluwagbemileke Yusuf Agiri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 5th, Oluwagbemileke Yusuf Agiri sold 5,738 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $7,057.74.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Oluwagbemileke Yusuf Agiri sold 10,810 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $12,539.60.

Gevo Stock Up 7.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $418.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.67. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.6703 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gevo

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.69 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 72.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gevo by 441.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,289,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gevo by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,623,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,940 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GEVO. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gevo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gevo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.58.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

