PointsBet (ASX:PBH) Insider Sells A$62,500.00 in Stock

PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX:PBH – Get Free Report) insider William Grounds sold 50,000 shares of PointsBet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.25, for a total transaction of A$62,500.00.

PointsBet Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $286.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66.

PointsBet Company Profile

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, and Technology segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

