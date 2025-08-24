iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS Shares Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,539,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of IWS stock opened at $139.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.