Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $234.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

