Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $928,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.51. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

