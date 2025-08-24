AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 1,497 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 160.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 44.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth $112,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 38.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Richard A. Kerley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.55, for a total value of $240,275.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,062.95. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $966,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,514.46. This represents a 39.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cavco Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.50.

Cavco Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $519.55 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $390.40 and a one year high of $549.99. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $440.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.96.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.61. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Further Reading

