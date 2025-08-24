AlphaQuest LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. $GL

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $493,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $893,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 693.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 21,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 33,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $4,511,079.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 49,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,758,076.78. This represents a 40.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 28,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $4,081,363.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,845.05. The trade was a 48.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,722 shares of company stock worth $11,733,793 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $141.1480 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.88. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.04 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

