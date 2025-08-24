Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 211.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $82.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.83. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.52 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on DexCom from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, August 1st. Argus initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,868.26. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $40,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,555,449.58. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,832,451 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

