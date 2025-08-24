Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.25 Million in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,940,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,748,000 after buying an additional 339,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,264,000 after buying an additional 6,797,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after buying an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,467,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,929,000 after buying an additional 616,559 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,684,000 after buying an additional 125,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

