Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,680 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,185,006 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,779,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,679 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 53,432,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,009 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 2.4%

T stock opened at $28.7290 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $29.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.