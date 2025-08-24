Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,710 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 307.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26,983.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,688,000. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,185,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,629,000 after buying an additional 32,938 shares during the period.

OEF stock opened at $319.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.80. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $321.89.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

