AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 1,319 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $168.0430 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.75 and a twelve month high of $231.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.75 and its 200-day moving average is $166.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.18.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.26. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $943.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-8.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

