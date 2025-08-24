AlphaQuest LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $APLS

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 226.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,918 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 137,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $2,775,418.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 343,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,912.27. The trade was a 28.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 123,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,694. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,832 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.78. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $171.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.91 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 116.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.