AlphaQuest LLC Acquires 1,608 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 237.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,852,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $307.0980 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.53.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. TD Cowen cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 target price (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

