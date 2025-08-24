Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. $EOSE

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 588.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.5% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 5.0%

EOSE stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.96 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Silberman sold 65,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $389,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 241,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,175.28. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nathan Kroeker sold 99,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $590,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 612,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,321.28. This represents a 13.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EOSE

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.