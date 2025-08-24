Allstate Corp Boosts Stock Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $23,057,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $34,533,591.12. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.53.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $254.9380 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.25. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 39.14%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

