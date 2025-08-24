Allstate Corp Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 27,122 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,404,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $647,387,000 after acquiring an additional 567,831 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 4.9%

NXPI opened at $234.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $257.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.67.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 48.27%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,002. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

