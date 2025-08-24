Allstate Corp Grows Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $454.38 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.87 and a twelve month high of $469.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The business had revenue of $773,689 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 31,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.58, for a total transaction of $13,729,567.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,724.38. The trade was a 97.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.41, for a total transaction of $666,986.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,508.61. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,531 shares of company stock valued at $41,087,238. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $328.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

