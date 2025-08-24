Allstate Corp Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 81.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,433 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,217 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after purchasing an additional 73,310 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Halliburton by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 53,750 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 380,338 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.05.

Halliburton Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $22.2550 on Friday. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.