Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 260.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,029 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 42,872 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 374.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 738,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 55,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAU opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $44.54.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

