ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $39.46, with a volume of 15689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APUE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (APUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Large Cap index. The fund blends an active and passive management approach to build its portfolio. The fund aims to optimize costs, tracking and potentially produce higher returns by shifting exposure between active and passive investments in the broad US equity market APUE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

