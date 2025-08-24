GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.04 and last traded at $35.04, with a volume of 14739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

GMO U.S. Quality ETF Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64.

GMO U.S. Quality ETF Company Profile

The GMO U.S. Quality ETF (QLTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on equities of high-quality US companies. The funds investments may include companies of any market capitalization. QLTY was launched on Nov 13, 2023 and is issued by GMO.

