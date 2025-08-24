Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 2479076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Schwab International Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 232,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 49,560 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,219,000.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

