Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 113916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 16,789,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,320,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,589,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,843,000 after buying an additional 101,983 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,359,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,264,000 after buying an additional 667,645 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,109,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,661,000 after buying an additional 968,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,908,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,873,000 after acquiring an additional 163,149 shares during the period.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

