Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $201.80 and last traded at $201.39, with a volume of 134524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.27.

TM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $270.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.20). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 22,846.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after buying an additional 489,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,099,000 after acquiring an additional 384,149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 234,078 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 717.3% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after acquiring an additional 128,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,827,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,128,000 after purchasing an additional 112,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

