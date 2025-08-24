General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.84 and last traded at $59.64, with a volume of 1116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.06.

General American Investors Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 119.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

