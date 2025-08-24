Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.89 and last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 30519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $754.80 million, a P/E ratio of -47,274.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Income Focus ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCM. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

About Franklin Income Focus ETF

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

