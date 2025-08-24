1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 169,789 Shares of Permian Resources Corporation $PR

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,789 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Permian Resources worth $8,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 376.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 433.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

Permian Resources Trading Up 4.7%

NYSE:PR opened at $13.7550 on Friday. Permian Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Permian Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

